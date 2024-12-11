Playback speed
The Absolute Truth: December 10th, 2024

This episode features special guests: Romanian Parliament member Mihail Neamtu, Terry Newsome on new border czar Tom Homan, Karen Kingston on the next "bird flu" & Green Beret Capt. John Frankman.
Emerald Robinson
Dec 11, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

December 10th, 2024: This episode features special guests Romanian Parliament member Mihail Neamtu, Terry Newsome on new border czar Tom Homan, Karen Kingston on the next "bird flu" & Green Beret Capt. John Frankman.

To see more clips and episodes of Emerald Robinson’s TV show The Absolute Truth, her page on FrankSpeech is here: https://frankspeech.com/channel/absolute-truth-emerald-robinson.

More Information On Today’s Guests

John Frankman

John Frankman, a Green Beret Captain assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group, served eight years in the Army before being forced out in 2023 due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

He views his stand against the COVID vaccine mandate as his proudest military accomplishment. Since leaving the Army, John has become a passionate advocate for service members impacted by the mandate and a tireless champion for the renewal of our nation. He recently ran for congress but stepped out after Trump endorsed a different candidate. He now remains deeply committed to continuing his fight for military advocacy, COVID accountability, and for the political and spiritual renewal of the country.

X: @JohnFrankmanFL
IG: @Johny_Franks
Website: JohnFrankman.com

Karen Kingston

Don’t forget to join Karen Kingston on Substack where she explains the deadly flu vaccines that might be released in 2025. She also describes the WHO, CDC, and HHS global surveillance system and how these globalist agencies will blame livestock and the food supply for the next “pandemic.”

Here are three of her latest articles!

