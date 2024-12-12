The Absolute Truth: December 11th, 2024

The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

December 11th, 2024: This episode features special guests FBI whistleblowers Steve Friend & Garret O'Boyle, high tech expert Ashton Forbes, DailyClout’s Brian O’Shea & John Strand at America’s Frontline Doctors.

To see more clips and episodes of Emerald Robinson’s TV show The Absolute Truth, her page on FrankSpeech is here: https://frankspeech.com/channel/absolute-truth-emerald-robinson.

More Information On Today’s Guests

Brian O’Shea

Brian O’Shea is a career intelligence analyst, and investigator who is also the host Dailyclout's INVESTIGATE EVERYTHING | dailyclout.io

You can find him on media platform X: @BrianOSheaSPI

And don’t forget his join his SubStack: Investigate Everything with Brian O'Shea

Steve Friend

Steve Friend is an FBI whistleblower and Senior Fellow on domestic intelligence and security for the Center for Renewing America.

You can find him on new media platform X: @REALSTEVEFRIEND

Garret O’Boyle

Garret O’Boyle is an FBI whistleblower who is being retaliated against by the FBI for his status as a Congressional Whistleblower. Garret has served his country as an infantryman in the United States Army where he spent year long deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan in support of the Global War on Terror. He served in the 25th Infantry Division and the historic 101st Airborne Division. Shortly after his honorable discharge from the Armed Forces, Garret became a police officer in his home state of Wisconsin.

You can find him on new media platform X: @GOBactual

Don’t forget to join his Substack, Last Line, as well!

John Strand

John Strand is the Creative Director at America’s Frontline Doctors and the host of Frontline Flash. A former J6 political prisoner from Los Angeles, he is working toward the release and exoneration of all other J6 defendants after serving part of a nearly 3-year prison sentence as an innocent man, later vindicated by the U.S. Supreme Court. His new book, Patriot Plea, is an explosive revelation of government corruption, weaponization, and shocking prison.

Inquiries are welcome at JohnStrand.com

You can find him: @JohnStrandUSA on 𝕏-Twitter/Telegram/FB/IG

Ashton Forbes

High tech expert Ashton Forbes can be found at:

https://www.youtube.com/@JustXAshton

https://x.com/JustXAshton