

The Absolute Truth: December 16th, 2024

This episode features special guests: Guatemala's Secretary General Angel Pineda on child trafficking, Leah Hoopes on Bill Barr & Fani Willis, Col. John Mills on UFOs, Stephen Horn on Jan 6th
Emerald Robinson
Dec 17, 2024
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

December 16th, 2024: This episode features special guests Guatemala's Secretary General Angel Pineda on child trafficking, Leah Hoopes on Bill Barr & Fani Willis, Col. John Mills on UFOs & Stephen Horn on Jan 6th.

To see more clips and episodes of Emerald Robinson’s TV show The Absolute Truth, her page on FrankSpeech is here: https://frankspeech.com/channel/absolute-truth-emerald-robinson.

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way
TV Show
The Absolute Truth
Authors
Emerald Robinson
