The Absolute Truth: October 3rd, 2024

It’s Time To Join: Project Sentinel

I’ve been warning you for years that you’re in the middle of the communist overthrow of America. I’ve teamed up with a group of extraordinary national security experts to tell you what happens next. We’re talking about CIA, DIA, Green Berets, Delta Force, SEAL Team 6. They call themselves: Project Sentinel.

Don’t miss the weekly intelligence summaries, the monthly INTSUMs, and the special member-only podcasts that explain how the U.S. government has been weaponized against its own citizens. These are intelligence products of the highest caliber, produced by the best of the best.

If you are a Free Subscriber: Click here and pick FOUNDING MEMBER to join.

If you are a Paid Subscriber: Click here for step-by-step guide to upgrading your membership.

The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

October 3, 2024: This episode features special guests Dinesh D’Souza, James O’Keefe, John Kane & Treniss Evans!

On today’s show:

Journalist James O’Keefe asks what is the “Line in the Sand” when it comes to child trafficking with a new documentary premiering next week. O’Keefe shares what he learned while documenting the human trafficking crisis from all the way from Mexico to Vermont.

Legendary filmmaker and author Dinesh D’Souza stays one step ahead of the fraudsters, predicting what tactics they might employ to steal the next election. In his new film “Vindicating Trump”, Dinesh shows how easily fake ballots could be printed and inserted into our elections — a threat he tells me he shared with GOP Co-Chair Lara Trump.

Support My Substack Sponsors!

Get 10% off a box of limited edition Trump 2024 Victory cigars by using this coupon code at checkout: emerald2024

My favorite skin care products are called: Organic Body Essentials. I love the Extreme Day & Night Face Cream and the Flawless Face Serum and all the rest of the items in the Luxury Face Package. You will get a 5% discount if you use my link.

If you got vaccinated with the mRNA gene therapies, then you programmed your immune system to produce spike proteins. The problem is that spike proteins are toxic — so you want to degrade those spike proteins in your body.

The Wellness Company has formulated a supplement that contains nattokinase and it’s called: Spike Support. Use coupon code EMERALD at checkout for the discount.