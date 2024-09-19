The Absolute Truth: September 18th, 2024

The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: September 18th, 2024

The Democrat 2024 Insurance Plan: Assassins & Lawfare: Mike Lindell, Liz Harrington, and Mark Groubert join Emerald to discuss Democrats expanded insurance plan for 2024 that includes would-be assassins, Mark Elias lawsuits, and pending prison sentences. Plus investigative journalist Liz Crokin explains why she believes the SDNY will try to keep Diddy alive.

Today’s Commentary

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Secure elections are a threat to democracy.

That is — at least according to the Biden-Harris regime.

The outcome of an obscure court case could place the Republican National Committee under court supervision that would require it to get pre-approval before "engaging in any activities related to recounts, certifications, or similar post-election activities."

This case is the culmination of a nearly four-year-long legal effort by black voters in Michigan that has slowly moved through the federal courts in the District of Corruption.

The plaintiffs claim that Trump and the GOP attempted to disenfranchise them and others in 2020. Democrat lawyers have naturally been all over this case. It's part of the party's election strategy this year.

But how did Trump and the GOP intimidate people in 2020? Demanding recounts. Questioning irregularities. Asking questions of election officials and volunteers. You apparently can't do that. You certainly can't ask questions about the most secure election ever.

Indeed, the plaintiffs allege that the defendants violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Ku Klux Klan Act.

So the pretext here is to protect voters, poll workers, and election officials from more GOP intimidation. In other words, Democrats want to kneecap the GOP's election integrity efforts in order to protect the integrity of our elections. And if you oppose that, you're basically a Klansman.

And guess who is handling the case?

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

The same judge that is handling the federal election subversion charges against Donald Trump.

You can't make this stuff up. Democrats aren't even trying to be subtle. But that's a sign of hubris. It's a sign that they're drunk on power. And pride, we hope, comes before the fall.

