Patrick Byrne Just Defied A Federal Gag Order On TV

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Patrick Byrne has just dropped more explosive allegations regarding America’s rigged elections on my TV show. He’s fighting back after Dominion Voting Systems (allegedly!) pushed to destroy key 2020 election discovery evidence.

Remember: Dominion Voting Systems was supposedly sold in an undisclosed private sale in 2025 to a small company called: Liberty. And now Dominion apparently wants all discovery evidence to be destroyed. In addition, Byrne is under a federal gag order to not disclose any details about this case publicly.

Patrick Byrne has ignored that gag order and he now claims that internal Dominion emails reveal something far bigger.

According to Byrne:

— Dominion executives publicly claimed their systems were American-made, air-gapped, and inaccessible remotely.

— But internal emails (allegedly) show developers in Belgrade, Serbia remotely accessing machines during the Antrim County controversy.

— Byrne says virtual machines were created and vote totals were altered MULTIPLE TIMES over several weeks while officials publicly blamed “human error.”

Byrne says the evidence is so explosive that Dominion is now (allegedly) trying to force its destruction through court orders tied to ongoing litigation involving attorney Stefanie Lambert. He said: “That’s what they want to destroy — the biggest crimes in American history.”

Byrne now says that internal emails from discovery actually show that several sets of election results were reported from Antrim, Michigan in 2020. According to Byrne: Dominion emails show that people in Belgrade, Serbia were altering election results on the orders of Dominion executives.

Allegedly, federal judges ordered that this information should not be disclosed to the public.

Now, Magistrate Judge Upadhyay has (allegedly) ordered Byrne to destroy these emails obtained through discovery — and Byrne has refused to do so.

Byrne said: “Today, I disclose Dominion's emails because I no longer follow traitorously illegal orders from Magistrate Judge Upadhyaya (a vile Indian who repped Maduro), Deep State Judge Nichols, and their boss Judge Boasberg (a dirty Bolshevik).”

Byrne has also disclosed that criminal charges are being filed against Magistrate Judge Upadhyay.

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