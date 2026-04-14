Was Jan. 6th Pipe Bomber A Federal Employee?

Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Get 15% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 15% off forever

Investigative journalist Steve Baker — formerly of BlazeTV —has just published some remarkable reporting on the true identity of the January 6th pipe bomber.

While he was at BlazeTV, Baker analyzed video of the hoodie suspect released by the FBI and he found “stark physical differences” between the man who has been arrested for the crime and the suspect in the FBI video.

Steve Baker joined me recently to discuss this groundbreaking story on my TV show “The Absolute Truth.”

Get 15% off forever

Support The Last Fearless Journalist!

“Emerald Robinson is one of the most fearless and accurate reporters in America today.” — Gateway Pundit

“She’s got balls made of titanium.” — Steve Bannon

“The best journalist in America, I think.” — Patrick Byrne

“There are a handful of heroes and heroines right now in history — and Emerald Robinson is one of them.” — Dr. Naomi Wolf

“Well done Emerald — great reporting.” — Lara Logan

“I’m guessing you broke the [Biden auto-pen] story. Did I get it right?” — Rep. Thomas Massie

“Emerald Robinson was the first, and for the longest time, the ONLY one to have me on to talk about my first hand experience with the [Biden] autopen.” — OAN reporter Gabby Cuccia

“Emerald is truly one of the great conservative writers of our times. As funny as Mark Twain and as astute as Steve Bannon.” — Viktor K.

“Some journalists write with pens, she writes with knives.” — Vicchus

“You are the female version of Tucker Carlson. You have been prescient about so many things it’s almost scary.” — F. Lawrence Coleman

“You and Glenn Greenwald are the best in terms of current journalism. You and Lara Logan in terms of fearlessness!” — Mac T.

“When all is said and done, Emerald is going to be hailed as this century’s Edward R. Murrow.” — Don Reed