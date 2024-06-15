Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Substack Has Gone Woke
One look at the "U.S. Politics" leaderboard tells you: something smells rotten on Sutter Street
  
Emerald Robinson
55
Voting Machines Just Wrecked Elections in Puerto Rico
The island held elections on June 2 and 121 polling stations reported zero votes!
  
Emerald Robinson
23
How Did My 2021 Predictions Pan Out?
It's a burden being right, so allow me to show you the receipts.
  
Emerald Robinson
52
Are These the Last Days of the Republic?
My fellow Americans: nobody has ever voted themselves out of a communist revolution!
  
Emerald Robinson
26
How Much Aluminum Should You Inject Into Your Kids?
The silver lining of COVID: it shined a light on the absurdity of most vaccines.
  
Emerald Robinson
20

May 2024

So Peter Daszak Wrote Emails About Me
The latest dump of emails from Congress shows how to defeat CIA proxy outlets conducting bioweapons research!
  
Emerald Robinson
56
Georgia Prepares To Cheat Again In 2024
A Fulton County election official has sued to see the election records that she's supposed to certify!
  
Emerald Robinson
8
The NIH Caught By Congress In Criminal Conspiracy
NIH employees were caught subverting FOIA requests & destroying evidence
  
Emerald Robinson
38
Meet The Family Working For Georgia's Notorious Brad Raffensperger
The wife gets no-bid contracts & the daughter gets state jobs while the husband runs for election this week at the RNC!
  
Emerald Robinson
12
Exclusive: America's Voting Machines Are Made & Tested In China
Peter Bernegger breaks more news on America's corrupt voting machines
  
Emerald Robinson
20
Will Derrick Anderson Represent the Swamp or the 7th in Virginia?
Did you know this GOP candidate works at a Hillary Clinton-affiliated law firm?
  
Emerald Robinson
5
Georgia Election Officials Admit To 2020 Fraud
The State Election Board admits that Fulton County violated election law
  
Emerald Robinson
29
